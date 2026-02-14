Burjeel Medical City launches Sarcoma & Bone Centre

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) has announced the launch of its specialised Sarcoma & Bone Centre at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings in Abu Dhabi.

The centre has been established in collaboration with the Burjeel Orthopaedic Institute to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of rare and complex bone and soft tissue tumors.

The newly launched centre brings together medical oncology, orthopedic oncology, radiation oncology, vascular surgery, radiology, rehabilitation medicine, and psychological support services within a single integrated framework.

Patients benefit from coordinated care delivered by a multidisciplinary team, ensuring personalised treatment plans from diagnosis through recovery. The new centre represents a major addition to highly specialised subspecialty care, reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ position as a regional and global hub for innovation and specialised oncology services.

Sarcomas are among the rarest forms of cancer, accounting for approximately 1 percent of adult cancers and nearly 15 percent of pediatric cancers. Globally, more than 13,000 new cases are reported each year.

Studies show that early diagnosis and treatment at specialised centres significantly improve survival outcomes.

The facility is equipped with advanced technologies, including PET-CT imaging, intraoperative MRI, limb-salvage microsurgery, and access to targeted therapies and immunotherapies supported by advanced genomic analysis. The centre also utilises Next-Generation Sequencing and high-resolution imaging to tailor treatment strategies based on each patient’s clinical and genetic profile.

“Our goal is to provide patients with access to specialised expertise and advanced treatment options closer to home. By bringing together oncology, surgery, diagnostics, rehabilitation, and psychosocial support in one centre, we are improving the patient journey and supporting better outcomes for those affected by rare cancers,” said Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI.

He added that Burjeel Cancer Institute continues to expand its network across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, and the Sultanate of Oman to ensure broader access to specialised oncology services.

Through scientific collaboration and adherence to international treatment guidelines, including those set by leading global oncology societies, the centre aims to improve five-year survival rates and reduce recurrence by offering specialised, evidence-based care.

Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO BMC, said the new centre aligns with the hospital’s commitment to advancing highly specialised care.

“This launch reinforces our investment in world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and expert clinical teams. It also supports the UAE’s vision of building a globally competitive healthcare system focused on quality, innovation, and patient-centred care,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed Muath Adi, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of the Burjeel Orthopaedic Institute, emphasised the importance of a unified approach to treating musculoskeletal cancers.

“Managing sarcoma requires close coordination between multiple specialties. By offering comprehensive services under one roof, we are able to deliver timely diagnosis, advanced surgical techniques, and structured rehabilitation plans that enhance quality of life and long-term outcomes for our patients,” he said.

With the launch of the Sarcoma & Bone Centre, BCI further strengthens its position as a regional destination for complex and subspecialised cancer care.