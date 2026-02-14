WORLDEF Dubai 2026 concludes landmark edition

DUBAI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Hosted at Dubai CommerCity and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), “WORLDEF Dubai 2026” concluded after three days of high-level strategic dialogue, reflecting the global momentum across the digital commerce ecosystem.

Held in Dubai for the second consecutive year, the forum convened more than 18,000 visitors, decision makers, founders, investors, and experts from more than 80 countries, underscoring the growing dynamism of Dubai’s digital trade ecosystem and reinforcing the emirate’s role as a global platform for dialogue and for shaping the future of the digital economy.

The event explored the future of digital commerce and its integration with AI, cybersecurity, supply chains, and cashless payment solutions, while assessing the outlook for cross-border trade in the coming decade amid rapid transformation across the global digital economy.

Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai CommerCity and Director General of the Dubai Airport Freezone, stated that the forum does not merely keep pace with global shifts in digital trade, it helps shape them. She noted that the platform brought policy and technology together with capital and innovation, enhancing the readiness of Dubai’s economic ecosystem for the next phase and adding a new step in consolidating the emirate’s position as a global capital for the digital economy and smart trade, in alignment with Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Omar Nart, Chief Executive Officer of WORLDEF, said, “Over the past 3 days, WORLDEF Dubai 2026 created a space for bringing together perspectives and building alliances that will shape the next phase of digital commerce. The outcomes went beyond discussions, translating into practical recommendations that strengthen global digital commerce integration. We commend the organisational success and the broad international participation, which reflected a clear consensus on accelerating the pace of digital transformation and enhancing market readiness to meet the demands of the digital economy with confidence and efficiency”.