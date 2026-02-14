Children bring Sharjah Heritage Days to life

SHARJAH, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The squares of Sharjah Heritage Days are filled with visitors of different nationalities, reflecting a meeting of cultures and the curiosity of generations eager to discover stories of the past that remain present in daily life.

The event stands as a shared human space where arts, customs and traditions intersect in a living experience that revives memory while giving it a contemporary dimension.

The vibrancy of the event is also reflected in the participation of children and young people, who explore the corridors with their families. Moving between heritage settings, sampling traditional foods and enjoying artistic performances, they enjoy an enriching experience that deepens their knowledge and instils pride in identity and belonging from an early age.

Among the notable scenes are Emirati children dressed in traditional attire, walking through the festive atmosphere while carrying thin “raqaq” bread. Their natural interaction with the surroundings reflects a living connection between the new generation and its cultural heritage. Many children see the event as a window into the stories of their ancestors, their traditional tools, and the cultures of different peoples, while also strengthening their pride in their national dress and heritage.

The presence of children in heritage spaces is a cornerstone of preserving and sustaining cultural heritage. These experiences enable them to engage closely with the values of the past, connect with social traditions, and grow up with a strong sense of belonging and cultural pride.