39th AU Summit opens in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The two-day summit, which brings together leaders from AU members, was launched under the AU's 2026 theme: "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063."

In addition to sustainable water management, delegates also discussed a range of issues, including peace and political stability, economic development, regional integration, and efforts to strengthen Africa's global standing and unity.

The opening session drew African heads of state and government, alongside leaders of continental and international organisations, including AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.