ADCDA obtains UN international reclassification of Urban Search and Rescue Team to Heavy category

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority’s (ADCDA) UAE Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team has successfully achieved International Reclassification to the Heavy USAR category accredited by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) of the United Nations.

This marks the third consecutive reclassification following the team’s successful completion of an international evaluation and accreditation framework in accordance with the highest globally recognised standards in disaster search and rescue operations.

The reclassification represents one of the highest levels of international accreditation and confirms the USRT’s advanced level of preparedness in terms of qualified human resources, specialised operational capabilities, advanced technical equipment, and command and control systems.

It enables the team to conduct complex search and rescue operations during large-scale disasters, particularly earthquakes and structural collapses, as well as to deploy and operate simultaneously across multiple sites in line with the highest standards of operational readiness and sustainability.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said that renewing international accreditation for the third time represents a strategic milestone reflecting the maturity of the UAE’s search and rescue system and affirming the advanced international standing achieved by the team.

Al Dhaheri also expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership for establishing a culture of excellence and leadership, prioritising national preparedness and emergency response, and empowering national personnel to stand at the forefront of performing their humanitarian duty.

He also extended thanks to Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, for his continuous support and commitment to enabling the team and providing all necessary resources to enhance its readiness and operational capabilities.

Brigadier Al Dhaheri added that the high level of professionalism and advanced operational efficiency demonstrated by the UAE Urban Search and Rescue Team is the result of accumulated field experience over the years, particularly through participation in international disaster response missions which have strengthened its capabilities and enhanced its readiness to operate in high-risk and complex environments in accordance with international best practices and standards.

He also explained that the Heavy classification serves as international recognition of the Authority’s operational system, its investment in human capital, its adoption of advanced technologies, and the development of command and control systems, ensuring the highest levels of operational readiness and sustainability.

The reclassification is based on a comprehensive evaluation framework that assesses rapid response capabilities, the ability to operate independently across multiple simultaneous sites, medical and logistical readiness, and the efficiency of command and control systems, reflecting the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the UAE Urban Search and Rescue Team.

This achievement adds to the UAE’s distinguished record in international humanitarian work and reinforces its role as a trusted partner in supporting affected countries, promoting humanitarian solidarity and providing effective responses to regional and international emergencies