Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 kicks off Sunday

SHARJAH, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 36th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 will commence tomorrow, Sunday, promising a comprehensive line-up of shopping promotions, community activities and cultural initiatives across the emirate.

Organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival will run until March 25th, with the participation of major shopping malls, retail outlets and a wide range of local and international brands, in addition to a host of productive families, entrepreneurs, and small-business owners.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 will be held in all cities and regions of Sharjah, including the Central and Eastern regions, as it enjoys support from local government bodies and private sector entities.

Held under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in the Heart of Sharjah”, this year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, underscoring SCCI’s commitment to strengthening family bonds and promoting social cohesion, while offering comprehensive retail options that meet diverse household needs in a single destination.

The emirate-wide festival forms part of the Sharjah shopping promotions 2025–2026 campaign, which began on 1st December, featuring a series of raffle draws and interactive events that combine promotional discounts, cultural activities and competitions. It aims to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading tourism and shopping destination during the holy month.

The event further enhances visitor satisfaction and stimulates the retail sector, with shopping malls competing to offering valuable prizes and exclusive discounts.

Besides promotional offers, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 will feature a wide range of accompanying events designed to enrich the Ramadan atmosphere and increase visitor footfall.

Among the festival’s key attractions are the “Young Influencer” initiative, which provides children with an interactive platform to showcase their talents and engage socially, and the “Your Iftar Is Ready” event, which reflects the humanitarian spirit of Ramadan and promotes community solidarity and giving.

Under the umbrella of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026, visitors can enjoy the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah, which offers additional opportunities for shoppers to participate in prize draws and benefit from discounts on a wide range of products. The exhibition forms part of Sharjah shopping promotions’ outreach efforts to strengthen the retail sector and elevate the customer shopping experience.

The Sharjah Ramadan Festival activities extend to the Eastern Region through the sponsorship and support of a range of sports, cultural, and religious events. These include the “Sharq Ramadan Football Championship”- as part of the 2025–2026 sports season, and the Ramadan Football Tournament organised by Dibba Al-Hisn Football Club.

A youth-focused tournament will be also included to encourage children and younger participants to practice sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle, fostering a sense of belonging, social responsibility, and support for national sports development.

Festival programmes in the Eastern Region incorporate a Qur’an recitation competition, reinforcing the event’s spiritual relevance during the holy month. Diverse competitions and events dedicated to productive families will be also organised to support their economic empowerment and enhance their market visibility.

Complementary community activities will be delivered in parallel with the sports tournaments, creating an integrated Ramadan experience that combines sports, entertainment, and social engagement.