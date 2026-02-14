Sharjah Police highlight legacy at Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police strengthened its presence at the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in the Heart of Sharjah.

The event runs until 15th February under the theme “Glow of Authenticity.”

The participation reflects the police force’s legacy over decades, introducing visitors to the history and evolution of policing and its vital role in maintaining security and stability. The initiative combines authenticity and modernity while promoting community engagement and awareness.

Sharjah Police pavilion highlights the development since its establishment in 1967, when it first operated under the name Police and Public Security Force. The display features heritage security artefacts that reflect its long history, alongside a series of activities for visitors.

These include field tours in a classic police vehicle, circulating around the event area and offering visitors an interactive experience that connects them with the force’s historical journey.