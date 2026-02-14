UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 has officially commenced at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

The two day event is organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the World Rescue Organisation.

A total of 15 teams from across the UAE are competing in realistic scenarios that simulate road traffic collisions and trauma incidents. The challenge aims to strengthen emergency response capabilities, align performance with international benchmarks, and enhance operational readiness across rescue and medical teams.

Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, affirmed that the competition reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to advancing emergency response systems in line with the highest global standards.

He noted that such events provide a professional platform for exchanging expertise, reviewing modern rescue techniques, and improving coordination among field units.

Colonel Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department and General Director of the Challenge, explained that the competition includes two main categories. The first focuses on complex and standard road traffic accident scenarios, with eight teams participating. The second centres on trauma response scenarios, where seven paramedic teams compete in medical rescue simulations. The top three teams in each category will be honoured at the conclusion of the event.

Participating entities include Dubai Police, Civil Defence authorities in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and the National Guard.

All scenarios have been designed according to international standards and are supervised by specialised experts to ensure accuracy, realism, and professional integrity. Evaluation criteria include response time, procedural accuracy, teamwork, and adherence to internationally approved safety and rescue protocols.