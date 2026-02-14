RAK Academy organises Teaching & Learning Conference 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Academy hosted its first Teaching and Learning Conference 2026, bringing together 290 teachers from its Khuzam, Al Hamra and Al Rams branches.

The event featured a keynote by David J. Harkin, Chief Executive Officer of 8billionideas, and a panel discussion titled Innovation in Education, with Peter Hill, Tomas Duckling, Steven Reissig, Philip Lee and Salma Azam. The programme also included professional learning sessions focused on collaboration, instructional practice and future-ready education.

Graham Beale, Executive Principal of RAK Academy, said, “This conference reflects our continued commitment to strengthening collaboration across our campuses and investing in the professional growth of our educators, reinforcing Learning Excellence with a Community Heart.”

The conference provided a platform for professional dialogue on strategic priorities and innovative teaching practices. The academy highlighted 2026 as a milestone year, marking 50 years of its legacy. The Khuzam branch has undergone campus regeneration, while Al Hamra is preparing to launch a new secondary campus expansion.

Philip Lee, Executive Vice Principal of RAK Academy, said, “Our Teaching and Learning Conference reflects our commitment to innovation that empowers every teacher across RAK Academy. By exploring new practices and creating opportunities for professional risk-taking, we continue to elevate the experiences we offer our students.”

The programme also incorporated wellbeing sessions supporting professional growth, reinforcing the academy’s focus on enabling both teachers and students to thrive.

Salma Azam, Head of Teaching and Learning at RAK Academy, said, “Our Teaching and Learning Conference places innovation at the heart of the learning process. It empowers teachers, strengthens student voice and challenges us to rethink what is possible in education.”

RAK Academy continues to deliver the British and International Baccalaureate curricula across its three branches, supporting globally recognised academic pathways within a forward-looking learning environment.