EEG collects 11,963 kg of aluminium across UAE

DUBAI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) marked the 30th cycle of its flagship Can Collection Day under the theme “Turn Your Can into Climate Action”, transforming recycling into a nationwide movement for climate responsibility.

Coinciding with Valentine’s Day, communities across the UAE demonstrated environmental commitment through collective recycling efforts, reinforcing that climate action begins with everyday responsibility.

Marking three decades of sustained engagement, the initiative has evolved from a modest campaign into one of the UAE’s longest-running environmental movements. It supports UN SDG #12 (Responsible Consumption & Production), UN SDG #13 (Climate Action) and UN SDG #17 (Partnerships for the Goals), highlighting cross-sector collaboration.

Thousands of participants, including schools, universities, corporations, hospitality establishments, government entities and families from all seven emirates, gathered at six collection sites nationwide.

Key results from Can Collection Day 2026 include: 11,963kg of aluminium cans collected; 490,962kg collected since inception; Participation from 138 entities; Prevention of approximately 180 metric tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions.

Aluminium recycling saves up to 95 percent of the energy required to produce new material, significantly reducing environmental impact and supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said, “For 30 years, the Can Collection Day has demonstrated that environmental responsibility is strongest when shared. This year’s theme, Turn Your Can into Climate Action, reflects a simple but powerful truth, meaningful climate solutions begin with everyday choices. This campaign is not just about collecting cans, it is about transforming awareness into measurable climate impact.”

The campaign saw broad participation from the private sector, aligning operational practices with national sustainability priorities. By engaging students and families, the initiative also promotes long-term behavioural change and intergenerational environmental responsibility.

The campaign aligns with the UAE’s Year of Family theme, “Growing in Unity”, reinforcing shared responsibility across generations.

EEG thanked its government partners, including Dubai Municipality; Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Dubai Sustainable Tourism; Department of Tourism and Culture of Ajman Municipality; and Fujairah Environment Authority.

Corporate logistics partners included American International School Abu Dhabi, Abela and Co, Bartawi General Contracting L.L.C., Berkeley Services, Design Infinity, Dutco Construction Co. L.L.C., McDonald’s UAE, RAK Ceramics, Labotel Workers’ Village, ISS Relocations, Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C., Sharjah National Lube Oil Co. L.L.C., and Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments.

Media partners included Al Murad Group, biz Today, Climate Control Middle East, Pan Asian Media and WeTel TV, alongside Arabia CSR Network as CSR partner. Lucky Recycling ensured responsible processing of collected aluminium to strengthen the circular economy.

EEG aims to collect 42,000kg of aluminium cans this year and has already achieved 29.5 percent of its target, calling on businesses and individuals to continue integrating responsible consumption into daily life.