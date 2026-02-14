African Union Commission affirms commitment to strenghthenning cooperation with UAE across peace, security

ADDIS ABABA, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, on the sidelines of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa today.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the African Union.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission affirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the African Union and the UAE, particularly in the fields of peace, security and stability.