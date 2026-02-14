Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss fraternal ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a telephone call today with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two sisterly countries and their peoples.

The two ministers also reviewed overall regional developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East, and stressed the importance of supporting efforts aimed at establishing security and stability for the benefit of its peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Badr Abdelatty discussed the importance of implementing all phases of the plan of US President Donald Trump and working to strengthen the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip.