UN adopts Arab Media Union's 'Media Observatory for Inclusive Connectivity and Sustainable Digital Transformation'

CAIRO, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations has adopted the Media Observatory for Inclusive Connectivity and Sustainable Digital Transformation initiative launched by the Arab Media Union, in a step that strengthens the international pathway towards building a more transparent, credible and sustainable digital space.

The adoption comes within the framework of commitments submitted by member organisations through the World Data Forum, which the United Nations will host in November 2026, in support of member-led initiatives aimed at transforming data and statistics into reliable and actionable knowledge that serves the Sustainable Development Goals and enhances evidence-based decision-making.

Dr. Ahmed Nour, President of the Arab Media Union and the Creators Union of Arab, both members of the United Nations, said that the observatory is based on effective institutional partnerships with the Arab Council for Institutional Consultancy, consolidating an advanced participatory model in data governance and digital media, and strengthening integration between professional expertise and regulatory frameworks.

He said that the observatory aims to reduce the gap between data production and its effective utilisation within the digital media ecosystem, particularly in light of growing challenges related to declining trust in information and the spread of misleading content.

He added that it also supports news verification processes, the development of data analysis tools and impact measurement, and the consolidation of ethics and transparency standards in information dissemination. According to the announced data, work is currently underway to complete the technical infrastructure, establish the governance framework and adopt the platform’s operational model during 2026, in preparation for its official launch at the beginning of 2027.

The post-launch phase will include expanding the partner network, deploying monitoring and analysis tools, and conducting periodic evaluations to measure results and ensure institutional and technical sustainability.

In this context, the Arab Media Union extended an open invitation to governments, regulatory authorities, ministries of information, media institutions, universities, research centres, technology companies and all stakeholders at regional and international levels to join the initiative and contribute to developing its tools and methodologies, in a manner that enhances the exchange of expertise, capacity building and the unification of international standards in information governance and digital data.

The adoption of the observatory is expected to contribute to enhancing digital information integrity, strengthening public trust and providing a reliable international reference for data verification and analysis, thereby supporting the development of an inclusive and accountable digital media environment and reinforcing multilateral cooperation within the global data ecosystem.