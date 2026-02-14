UAE Falcons Federation Team crowned International Federation for Falconry Sports & Racing Cup Champions for 2nd consecutive year

DUBAI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, congratulated the UAE Falcons Federation Team on being crowned champions of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup for the second consecutive year.

The team set three world records during the third edition of the Cup titled ‘Masters Heats’, affirming the UAE’s leadership in the sport.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said the victory reflects a clear vision to elevate heritage sport to the global stage as a professional competition. It also highlights the power of sustained institutional efforts to strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for falconry sports and racing, reflecting the wise leadership’s continued commitment to preserving and advancing this time-honoured sport.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, also congratulated the UAE Falcons Federation Team on their exceptional performance in the Cup.

He added that the achievement reflects the wise leadership’s support and the integrated efforts of technical and administrative teams, affirming that the UAE continues to strengthen its global stature in falconry sports and racing while setting the highest standards in organising and developing the sport.

Held on Saturday at the Lehbab track in Dubai, the third edition of the Cup was held over a 400-metre distance. The UAE Falcons Federation Team’s achievement follows the official introduction of a new world-record system for falcon racing at the event.

The UAE Falcons Federation team secured first place and set world records in three heats: the Jeer Shaheen heat with a time of 15.991 seconds, the Pure Jeer heat with 16.784 seconds, and the Jeer Taba heat with 17.399 seconds. Meanwhile, the Al-Gannas Al Qatari Society claimed first place and set a world record in the Qarmousha heat with a time of 17.085 seconds.

In the overall standings, the UAE Falcons Federation team finished first with a total of 93 points. The Bahrain Kingdom team was placed second with 69 points, followed by Al-Gannas Al Qatari Society in third place with 65 points. The Oman Falcon Racing Team ranked fourth with 40 points, while the Kuwait Falconers and Traditional Games Association came fifth with 24 points.

The third edition of the cup attracted broad international participation, bringing together 27 teams from 25 countries competing in four heats: Pure Jeer, Jeer Shaheen, Qarmousha, and Jeer Taba.

The event was attended by Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation and Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing; Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council; Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Managing Director of the Supreme Organising Committee for Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026; and prominent public and sports figures and diplomatic representatives.

In a special gesture during the awards ceremony, His Excellency Aref Al Awani honoured Argentine falconer Hector Ricardo, the oldest participant in the event at 75, in recognition of his contribution and his embodiment of the message that sport is not limited by age.

Rashid bin Markhan provided attendees with an overview of the tournament’s development since its launch in 2023 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, and the close follow up of His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. The inaugural edition featured 16 teams, rising to 23 teams in the second edition in 2024, and further expanding to 27 teams in the third edition.

Bin Markhan emphasised that the UAE, under the guidance of its visionary leadership, has become a global model for organising heritage sporting events, reflecting a strong commitment to preserving cultural heritage while advancing it through best practices that strengthen its legacy and promote its values globally.

He praised the organising teams for their efforts in ensuring the continued success of the championship, now held in the UAE for the third consecutive year. He noted the growing number of participants with each edition, as well as the exceptional results and competitive times recorded by international teams, reflecting their high level of preparation and professionalism.

The third edition gained particular significance after its results were incorporated into the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026 programme, reinforcing international recognition of falconry as a competitive sport. The event has now become part of a major global sports framework involving 25,000 athletes across 37 disciplines, aligning with the federation’s vision of transforming heritage falconry into a professional global sport.

During the championship, the official world-record system for falcon racing was formally adopted, reflecting the UAE’s leadership role in preserving and developing falconry sports and reinforcing the federation’s position as a global regulatory authority. This initiative establishes an international registry for the fastest recorded falcon race times across cup competitions.

Owners of falcons that achieved record times were awarded official international certificates issued by the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing. The certificates serve as formal documentation of sporting, cultural, and historical achievement, suitable for preservation, recognition, and presentation at international forums.