Dubai Games sees intense global competition as four teams qualify for Battle of Cities finals

DUBAI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The third day of Dubai Games 2026, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, concluded today with two Battle of the Cities heats, featuring teams representing 56 global cities.

The 2026 edition of the tournament is held in Official Partnership with DP World; Diamond Partnership with DAMAC, Beyond Developments and Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat); and Strategic Partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.

Participating city teams competed in high-intensity challenges, with scores awarded based on performance and completion time.

The four highest-scoring teams that qualified for the final round are Kutna Hora from the Czech Republic with 156.76 points, Moscow from Russia with 156.75 points, Montreal from Canada with 154.03 points, and Czarny Dunajec from Poland with 152.95 points.

Bonus points earned during the Burj Challenge played a critical role in securing qualification for the Battle of the Cities grand finale on Sunday, 15 February.

In response to the tournament’s growing global profile and rising international participation, the Organising Committee is set to recognise the top ten city teams. The move aims to further encourage international participation by recognising team performance, strategic thinking, and the ability to compete with a unified team spirit.