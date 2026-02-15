Cyber Security Council calls for choosing secure electronic donation methods

ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cyber Security Council has called for the adoption of secure electronic payment methods as the Holy Month of Ramadan approaches, stressing that secure systems protect individuals and entities from falling victim to cyber fraud.

The Council noted that verifying the use of secure payment methods during online financial transactions helps reduce cyberattacks targeting financial data, as well as fraudulent schemes aimed at misappropriating assets belonging to individuals, companies and institutions. It urged the public to exercise caution when engaging with donation channels and to ensure they rely on secure and protected payment platforms.

The Council stated that secure payment methods can reduce fraudulent activity by 25 percent, significantly lowering the risk of theft, electronic fraud and identity theft. It added that 79 percent of organisations were exposed to payment fraud or attempted fraud in 2024, highlighting the need for constant vigilance when conducting financial transactions in cyberspace to prevent attacks targeting financial and banking data.

In its weekly awareness message, the Council warned against the risks associated with unsecured electronic payment mechanisms, including data breaches, unauthorised access to personal information, credit card fraud and fake refund schemes. It also cautioned against insecure payment systems linked to unknown or unverified service providers, noting that such methods may enable certain entities to evade compliance with approved standards and regulations.

The Council stressed the importance of adopting responsible practices when handling financial data online, particularly verifying the use of secure payment methods at all times. It advised against storing financial data on electronic devices, including mobile phones and personal computers, and recommended regularly monitoring bank accounts.

It also warned against engaging with fraudulent advertisements or unauthorised individuals operating outside recognised banking or trusted institutional frameworks. The Council emphasised the need to verify messages and confirm their authenticity, particularly as fraudsters increasingly use advanced technologies to imitate the logos of banks and trusted financial institutions in attempts to steal financial and banking information.

The Council called on individuals and companies to adopt secure technologies when making donations through electronic payment systems, including encryption to convert sensitive data into unreadable codes. It also highlighted the importance of enabling dual or multi-factor authentication to verify digital identities through multiple steps.

In addition to encryption and multi-factor authentication, the Council urged the use of data tokenisation and fraud prevention systems to detect suspicious activity and reduce fraudulent transactions.

The weekly message further underscored the importance of regularly reviewing privacy settings on personal devices, deleting untrusted applications, and updating software and operating systems on a continuous basis. Such measures, it said, are essential to safeguarding individuals and institutions amid rapid technological advancements that, while beneficial, also present multiple risks and threats.