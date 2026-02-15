‘Saqr Humanitarian Ship’ arrives in Gaza, aid distribution begins

GAZA, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team in the Gaza Strip has commenced distribution of the first batch of aid from the Saqr Humanitarian Ship, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support residents and address their basic needs amid the challenging conditions in the Strip.

Successive convoys of trucks loaded with tonnes of relief supplies and various parcels have entered the Gaza Strip. The first consignments reached northern Gaza carrying assistance provided by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, allocated to families and displaced persons through an approved distribution mechanism to ensure the aid reaches its intended beneficiaries.

The ship is carrying 4,000 tonnes of food aid and shelter materials, including winter clothing and essential supplies, in addition to medicines, medical consumables and equipment. The assistance aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians and address urgent humanitarian needs, particularly for children, women and the elderly, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This initiative forms part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which are carried out daily to assist displaced persons and families in northern Gaza and across other governorates, reinforcing the sustainability and expansion of humanitarian support.