Wide Arab praise for Sharjah Heritage Days success

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- As the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days draws to a close, the event continues to receive widespread praise from visitors and audiences across the Arab world. Many described it as a well-established cultural platform dedicated to showcasing Arab heritage through a contemporary vision that balances authenticity and renewal.

Emirati citizens expressed pride in the role the event plays in strengthening a comprehensive cultural project that preserves national identity while remaining open to Arab and global cultures. They also commended the high level of organisation and the diversity of pavilions and programmes.

Visitors and participants from several Arab countries noted that the current edition reflects the richness of the region’s folk heritage through artistic performances, traditional crafts and interactive activities. These programmes have attracted families and introduced children to traditional professions, clothing and cuisine, helping to strengthen younger generations’ connection to their roots.

Guests from the Gulf and Arab countries also praised the event’s role in fostering cultural exchange among people. They said the heritage atmosphere revives collective memory and brings traditional lifestyles in the region back to life.

Arab writers, media professionals and cultural figures highlighted the diversity of the current edition, particularly the quality of its events and specialised seminars on intangible heritage and preservation methods. They noted that strong public turnout reflects the success of Sharjah’s cultural vision in cementing its position as a permanent centre for Arab culture.

Overall, Emirati and Arab visitors agreed that Sharjah Heritage Days has become a highly anticipated annual event for heritage enthusiasts. It offers a space to celebrate the past, draw inspiration from its values and build the future, supported by scientific programmes and interactive activities that enrich the visitor experience.