Book market lights up Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days celebrates both tangible and intangible heritage, affirming the presence of its theme, “The Glow of Authenticity”, across the details of its diverse activities and daily-life experiences.

These range from local, Arab and international food culture to traditional dances, music and folk songs, mythical tales, intellectual programmes and various markets - including the book market, or “Katateeb Market”, located near the theatre in Al Ayyam Square in the heart of Sharjah.

The market adds a luminous touch, enlightening minds and hearts through the publications on display from participating publishing houses, including Al Qasimi Publications, Dar Sadiqat, Dar Qissa, Dar Aram, Dar Kalemon, Dar Al Dhaby, Dar Al Turath Al Shaabi, Dar Nabati, Dar Hind, Dar Bu Malha and Dar Ghaf.

The “Al Murooth Library” also appears in its own corner, showcasing books issued by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, including new titles signed by their authors at Bait Al Naboodah.

Together, these publishers enrich the cultural scene, broaden awareness, develop language, stimulate imagination and revive the fragrance of earlier times, with special attention to children and young people by offering books suited to all ages across intellectual, literary, narrative, poetic, research and documentary genres.

These publications are presented in a traditional style that recalls the historic Arab “warraqeen” book markets. Wooden cabinets, doors and lanterns lend the stalls a warm heritage atmosphere, complemented by decorative toys, storybook characters, illustrations, stationery and souvenirs. The setting forms a living cultural tableau where memory meets creativity, offering visitors an experience that goes beyond browsing to engaging with the spirit and history of the book.

The book market remains a lively space that blends the warmth of memory with the light of knowledge, where storytelling stands alongside research, and children alongside avid readers, affirming that the book remains a companion of identity and a mirror of awareness.

As the curtain falls on the 23rd edition, the market endures as one of its brightest touches, strengthening culture’s presence in visitors’ hearts and keeping the glow of authenticity alive for new seasons of stories and learning.