Majra’s Board of Trustees holds first meeting of 2026

DUBAI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of Majra - National CSR Fund convened its first meeting of 2026 under the chairmanship of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board. The meeting reviewed key agenda items and major developments aimed at further strengthening the CSR ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates.

The agenda included updates on the Majra - National CSR Fund’s latest developments. Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra - National CSR Fund, presented the Annual Report for 2025, highlighting a qualitative transformation in Majra’s initiatives.

This progress included the active engagement of the Subcommittees across all emirates, chaired by the respective Chambers of Commerce and Industry. She also outlined the preliminary results of the Sustainable Impact Challenge, launched on 22nd January 2026, with submissions open until 23rd March 2026.

The Board emphasised the importance of private sector participation in providing data on its contributions to national priority sectors, including education, healthcare, environment, culture, sports, and technology. Discussions also addressed the Fund’s platform dedicated to aligning and consolidating private sector contribution data across the UAE to enhance transparency and maximise impact.

In this context, Abdulla bin Touq underscored the importance of Majra’s active participation in the “Year of Family” through the development of distinctive, high-impact initiatives, affirming that the family remains the cornerstone of a prosperous society.

He highlighted the vital role of the private sector in supporting such initiatives strengthening social cohesion, empowering families and youth, and transforming giving into sustainable impact that serves the nation and future generations.

The Fund continues to collaborate with federal entities to build an integrated national portfolio of projects supported by private sector companies. During the 2025 Social Impact Summit, three innovative projects were announced in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Further, Sarah Shaw affirmed that Majra - National CSR Fund continues to strengthen its role as the national umbrella for sustainable impact by advancing an integrated framework that regulates and directs CSR contributions, fosters effective public–private partnerships, and adopts innovative models in the design and implementation of social initiatives.

She noted that these efforts generate sustainable social, economic, and environmental impact aligned with national priorities, enhance the efficiency of resource allocation, and reinforce Majra’s position as a leading model in CSR.

The meeting also reviewed updates from the standing committees, with committee chairs presenting concise briefings on progress achieved and action plans for the upcoming period in support of the Fund’s initiatives and their societal impact.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Board members reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the approved strategies and directions, emphasising that integrated efforts and coordinated action are essential to achieving the Fund’s objectives and strengthening its leadership role in CSR at both the regional and international levels.