UAE Rescue Challenge 2026 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2026 officially commenced today, Sunday 15th February 2026, at the Dubai Police Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

The championship is organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the World Rescue Organisation, bringing together 15 specialised teams competing in realistic scenarios that simulate road traffic collisions and trauma emergencies. The event aims to benchmark performance against the highest international standards and enhance emergency response efficiency.

Major General Rashid Khalifa bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, attended the opening alongside senior officers. He affirmed that the participating

teams demonstrate advanced field expertise and strong professional capabilities.

He explained that specialised championships of this nature provide a practical training platform that mirrors real life emergency situations, helping to assess readiness, improve response speed, and strengthen coordination among rescue teams.

He added that the exchange of expertise and best practices among participants plays a central role in developing technical and tactical competencies, while refining the skills of rescue personnel in line with internationally recognised standards.

Colonel Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department and General Director of the Challenge, stated that the competition features two main categories. The first focuses on road traffic incidents, both complex and standard scenarios, with eight teams competing. The second centres on trauma response scenarios, with seven paramedic teams taking part. The top three teams in each category will be announced tomorrow.

Participating entities from within the UAE include Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority,

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and the National Guard.

Evaluation criteria are based on response speed, procedural accuracy, teamwork, and strict adherence to internationally approved safety and rescue protocols.