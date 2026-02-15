UAE strengthens global leadership in entertainment industry

ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has adopted a long-term strategic vision to reinforce its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for the entertainment industry and as a pioneering model in building an advanced entertainment ecosystem that attracts millions of visitors annually and supports the diversification of the national economy.

Preparations for Abu Dhabi’s hosting, for the first time in the region, of the IAAPA Expo Middle East, the world’s leading event in the theme park and attractions sector, from 30th March to 2nd April, 2026, reflect the national vision to enhance the attractiveness of the tourism sector in the UAE and the commitment to expanding the development of unique entertainment destinations and landmarks across the region.

In this context, Jakob Wahl, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Middle East is witnessing exceptional growth and accelerating momentum in the attractions and leisure destinations sector, pointing to forecasts of a compound annual growth rate of 16.5 percent between 2023 and 2028, reflecting strong demand for entertainment experiences in the region.

He explained that this growth is driven by ambitious national visions and long-term investments, which have accelerated the development of major projects and cemented the region’s position as one of the fastest-growing entertainment markets in the world.

He noted that the UAE represents an advanced model in this field through landmark projects in Abu Dhabi, including integrated destinations on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, in addition to future developments that further strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for the entertainment industry.

Wahl added that the region is no longer content with adopting established global models, but is now developing its own concepts and innovating new experiences that go beyond traditional boundaries.

He highlighted the integration of advanced technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, the delivery of immersive personalised visitor experiences, and a strong commitment to sustainability standards, which collectively enhance the region’s standing at the forefront of global transformation in the entertainment industry.

He said that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the IAAPA Expo Middle East reflects the emirate’s growing global stature and its ability to attract leading experts, investors and decision-makers from around the world. He affirmed that establishing the exhibition as an annual event contributes to knowledge exchange, partnership building and the sustainable growth of the sector.

He noted that the exhibition has been specifically designed for the region and is not merely a replication of an existing global model. It represents IAAPA’s first fully integrated international expo in the Middle East and has received an exceptionally strong response from the sector, with all exhibition space sold out and more than 325 companies confirmed to participate, alongside visitors from across the globe.

Wahl emphasised that what distinguishes this event is the context in which it is being held, as the Middle East and Africa are among the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets in leisure tourism, offering a level of ambition, investment and long-term planning where global ideas converge with tangible opportunities.

He added that education is a cornerstone of the event’s experience, with a dedicated educational programme aligned with regional and global industry priorities. The programme will provide practical insights across various segments of the attractions industry and will include key events such as Sport and Entertainment Day, exploring the intersection of sport, leisure and attractions, and Museum Day, focusing on museums and cultural attractions within the visitor economy ecosystem.

He further explained that the educational programme will feature EDUTours, enabling participants to visit leading destinations on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and gain practical insight into the implementation of integrated entertainment projects, with a focus on operations, safety, sustainability and guest experience.

The IAAPA Expo Middle East offers unique opportunities to explore the latest innovations in the entertainment world, connect with industry leaders and contribute to shaping the future of attractions in the region. Attendees will discover new entertainment products, engage with leading experts and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies in the sector.