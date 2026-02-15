Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism in Munich

MUNICH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and the United States, as well as a number of issues and developments of mutual interest.

Dr. Al Nuaimi affirmed the strength of the UAE-US strategic partnership and the shared commitment to supporting security, stability and sustainable peace in the region, stressing the importance of continued coordination and consultation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

The meeting addressed the significance of the Abraham Accords as a framework that promotes dialogue, cooperation and communication among peoples, consolidates the values of tolerance and coexistence, and supports opportunities for long-term security and stability.

The two sides also discussed US efforts aimed at advancing peace pathways, including initiatives led by President Donald Trump to reach a Gaza agreement, and the importance of building on those efforts to support progress towards the next phase.

In this context, they underscored the importance of continued international coordination, including institutional mechanisms such as the Peace Council, to contribute to de-escalation, support humanitarian efforts and create the necessary conditions for achieving lasting peace.

Al Nuaimi stressed that parliamentary diplomacy complements official diplomacy by enhancing dialogue between countries and peoples and confronting extremism and hate speech.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation in support of peace and stability in the region.