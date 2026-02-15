ADNOC Group's listed companies report AED190.1 billion in revenues for 2025

ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Group’s listed companies reported record financial results for the full year 2025, demonstrating sustained momentum across the Group’s integrated value chain and highlighting continued delivery against the growth and shareholder value commitments set out at the Company’s inaugural Investor Majlis, held in October 2025.

Collectively, the six companies reported revenues of AED190.1 billion (US$51.8 billion), EBITDA of AED61.3 billion (US$16.7) billion, and net profit of AED35.8 billion (US$9.7 billion), reflecting resilient market performance and disciplined capital management.

Dividends totaling AED26.4 billion (US$7.2 billion) were declared and proposed for 2025, subject to shareholder approvals, reinforcing their track record of delivering reliable, sustainable, and attractive returns to shareholders.

ADNOC Distribution reported record full year results in 2025, supported by strong fuel volumes, continued non-fuel retail growth and expanding international operations. EBITDA increased 11.1 percent year-on-year to AED4.3 billion (US$1.17 billion), while net profit rose 15.4 percent to AED2.79 billion (US$761 million). Fuel volumes grew 4.5 percent to 15.7 billion litres, supported by network expansion and higher footfall across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

In 2025, the company expanded its network to 1,010 service stations and increased its EV charging infrastructure to 402 fast and super-fast charging points across the UAE, supporting its strategy to position itself as a leading mobility and convenience retailer aligned with the UAE’s electrification agenda.

The Board proposed a second half 2025 dividend of AED1.28 billion (US$350 million), bringing total dividends for the year to AED2.57 billion (US$700 million), subject to shareholder approval.

ADNOC Drilling delivered record full year 2025 results, marking a step change in scale, technology-enabled performance, and execution quality.

Revenue reached AED18 billion (US$4,903 million) for full year 2025, increasing 22 percent year-on-year. The increase in revenue was driven by higher activity across conventional drilling, oilfield services and by the contribution of unconventional. EBITDA grew 9 percent to AED8.1 billion (US$2,198 million) and net profit increased 11 percent year-on-year, reaching AED5.3 billion (US$1,449 million).

The Board of Directors recommended a 4Q 2025 dividend of US$250 million, this – together with the prior payments – brings total FY 2025 dividends to US$1.0 billion, in line with the Company’s enhanced progressive dividend policy.

ADNOC Gas announced a record net income of AED19.10 billion (US$5.2 billion) in 2025, a 3 percent increase compared to 2024, demonstrating structurally resilient earnings and an ability to perform consistently through commodity cycles.

The Company’s results underscored the strength of its long-term strategy, delivering record full-year results despite an average Brent crude oil price of US$69, a drop of 14 percent year-on-year. The Company’s robust 2025 net income was primarily driven by the strength of its domestic gas business where its EBITDA was up 10 percent on sales volume growth of 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) and improved commercial terms.

For the financial year 2025, ADNOC Gas confirmed its dividend of AED13.16 billion (US$3.584 billion). The FY 2025 dividend is in line with the company’s robust policy to increase the annual dividend by 5 percent annually and reflects the company’s strong free cash flow, which exceeds the dividend commitment by over AED1.84 billion (US$500 million).

ADNOC Logistics & Services announced record results for the year, with revenue increasing 41 percent year-on-year to AED18.4 billion (US$5.02 billion), EBITDA rising 32 percent to AED5.6 billion (US$1.5 billion), and net profit increasing 14 percent to AED3.2 billion (US$863 million).

During the year, the company completed the acquisition of an 80 percent stake in Navig8, expanding ADNOC L&S’ global shipping footprint and customer base, while strengthening its integrated logistics platform through a larger and more diversified fleet.

The Board recommended Q4 2025 dividends of AED298.4 million (US$81.25 million), bringing total dividends for 2025 of AED1.194 billion (US$325 million).

Borouge reported outstanding full year results in 2025, reporting net profit of AED4.04 billion (US$ 1.1 billion).

Revenue reached AED21.48 billion (US$5.85 billion), supported by record annual sales volumes of 5.4 million tonnes, while the company maintained an industry leading EBITDA margin of 37 percent, reflecting continued strong operational excellence despite softer market conditions compared to 2024.

Borouge reaffirmed its intention to distribute a dividend of 16.2 fils per share for the 2025 financial year, subject to shareholder approvals.

Fertiglobe delivered strong full year results for the year, supported by disciplined execution of its strategic initiatives and robust market conditions. Revenue increased 41 percent year-on-year to AED10.35 billion (US$2.82 billion), adjusted EBITDA rose 57 percent to AED3.74 billion (US$1.02 billion), and adjusted net profit reached AED1.19 billion (US$325 million), up 87 percent year-on-year. Performance was driven by the effective execution of the Grow 2030 strategy, with 43 percent of targeted initiatives implemented in less than a year.

Fertiglobe achieved record production levels in Algeria and Egypt, advanced its Manufacturing Improvement Program to 46 percent completion, and nearly finalised its US$55 million cost optimisation programme, supported by ADNOC. The acquisition of Wengfu in Australia expanded its downstream footprint, while an optimised ammonia sales strategy in Egypt enabled higher margins, alongside continued operational efficiency improvements.

The Board recommended second half 2025 dividends of AED496 million (US$135 million), leading to total dividends of AED955 million (US$260 million) for 2025, alongside AED272 million (US$74 million) of share buybacks executed to date. This brings total 2025 return of capital to AED1.23 billion (US$334 million), implying an attractive yield of +5% percent.