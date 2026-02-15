UoS, Arab Parliament for the Child graduate 78 future leaders

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS), in cooperation with the Arab Parliament for the Child, celebrated the graduation of 78 trainees from a pioneering diploma programme aimed at preparing the next generation of parliamentary leaders from 15 Arab countries.

Organised by the University’s Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development (CCEPD), the ceremony was attended by Ayman Osman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Secretary-General; Majid Mohammed Al Jarwan, UoS Vice-Chancellor for Public Relations; and Asmaa Nusairi, Director of CCEPD, alongside parents and guests.

A total of 47 parliament members and 31 youths from national parliaments and child welfare institutions completed 145 hours of intensive training. The programme enhanced participants’ personal, cognitive and leadership skills, enabling them to debate child rights issues, formulate recommendations and apply parliamentary protocols confidently.

The curriculum covered parliamentary fundamentals, session management, public speaking, brainstorming, protocol etiquette, 21st-century skills, sustainability, artificial intelligence, elections, legislative systems, national children’s parliaments and an introduction to the Arab League.

Al-Barout expressed pride in the new cohort, attributing the initiative to the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in empowering youth and promoting sustainable citizenship. He said the diploma is an accredited qualification awarded after completing comprehensive academic training that equips participants to fulfil their awareness and leadership roles within their communities.

Nusairi congratulated the graduates, describing the programme as a pathway for developing young Arab leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to society. She said the initiative reflects the University’s belief that leadership begins in childhood and that investing in human potential is essential to shaping the future.

On behalf of the graduates, Dina Banimani from Morocco thanked the Arab Parliament for the Child and the University of Sharjah for their support. She said the programme significantly enhanced participants’ understanding of parliamentary culture and child rights, while strengthening values of dialogue, responsibility and active participation.