301st aid convoy enters Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to dispatch UAE humanitarian aid convoys to the Gaza Strip, with convoy number 301 entering the Strip carrying more than 290 tonnes of food parcels and supplies, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

The new convoy forms part of the continuous relief supply system aimed at meeting the basic needs of families in the Strip and strengthening the urgent humanitarian response by providing a variety of food items that contribute to food security and support the most vulnerable groups.

This brings the total number of UAE humanitarian aid convoys dispatched under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 301 to date, comprising more than 10,000 trucks carrying over 122,000 tonnes of diverse relief assistance, reflecting the continuity of UAE support and its commitment to delivering aid to beneficiaries inside the Gaza Strip.

The UAE humanitarian aid team affirmed that the preparation and movement of convoys are carried out in line with field requirements and under close monitoring to ensure smooth transit and rapid delivery of shipments, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and its established approach in supporting affected peoples.

The convoy represents a continuation of the series of UAE assistance under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming the sustained relief and humanitarian support and enhancing efforts to provide essential life necessities to affected families.