Dubai conference spotlights latest advances in sepsis care

DUBAI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Experts from across the world gathered in Dubai for the 3rd Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis 2026, held from 14th to 15th February at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre.

Organised under the patronage of Prime Healthcare Group and in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, the two-day event brought together leading regional and international specialists to discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of sepsis, one of the most life-threatening medical conditions globally. Discussions focused on early diagnosis, rapid intervention and the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve patient outcomes and strengthen critical care services.

Ahmed Bin Kalban, Advisor at Dubai Health Authority, highlighted the authority’s regulatory role in ensuring healthcare facilities operate in line with international standards, prioritising patient safety, quality of care and early intervention. He said events such as this conference enable the medical community to respond more effectively to life-threatening conditions while raising awareness of early diagnosis and preventive care.

Adel Alsisi, Group Chief Medical Officer and Chair of the Intensive Care Unit at Prime Hospital, underlined the importance of rapid intervention during the “golden hours” of sepsis. He said early diagnosis and immediate treatment significantly reduce mortality and complications, noting that predictive AI models and advanced technologies are now being used to analyse patient data in real time, enabling earlier detection and timely intervention.

Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Prime Healthcare Group, stressed the private sector’s role in supporting government initiatives and promoting medical innovation. He said hosting international experts and adopting advanced solutions enhances sepsis management in the region, adding that 24/7 community health centres equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, alongside AI-driven solutions in radiology, laboratories and patient monitoring, ensure faster access to care.

The conference underscored Dubai’s commitment to medical excellence, innovation and international collaboration, highlighting the integration of skilled medical professionals, advanced infrastructure and modern technologies as key pillars of patient safety and high-quality care.

In his closing remarks, Ahmed Bin Kalban said Dubai’s regulatory framework, supported by strong public and private sector partnerships, ensures the emirate remains a benchmark for clinical excellence, medical innovation and public health. He added that such conferences strengthen knowledge exchange, promote global best practices and enhance preventive and therapeutic care across the healthcare sector.