SEWA issues 8,385 NOCs, updates GIS for 24,000 projects

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) issued 8,385 no-objection certificates (NOCs) for roadworks, excavation and construction projects across various areas of Sharjah city in 2025.

The certificates covered both new and existing projects requiring the connection, modification, or upgrading of electricity, water, gas, and fibre-optic networks.

SEWA also updated geographic information systems (GIS) data for 24,001 projects related to the extension of service networks. The initiative is part of the authority’s efforts to streamline licensing procedures and to facilitate the approvals required for project implementation.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, said the authority continues its efforts to meet the needs of Sharjah residents by delivering services quickly and efficiently. He noted that SEWA is transforming many of its services into digital platforms, with NOC applications for new and existing projects now submitted and processed through a smart system, making procedures easier and supporting the authority’s digital transformation.