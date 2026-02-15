Sharjah Ruler opens Petting Farm in Fili Area

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday morning the Petting Farm in the Fili area. The farm was established as part of the “Heritage Fili” project on an area of 14,815 square metres, located next to the Heritage Souq, the fort, the falaj, and the Fili Sharia’t.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan unveiled the commemorative plaque, marking the official opening of the farm. Following that, he watched a performance presented by a group of children who sang about their love for the Ruler of Sharjah and highlighted his achievements through which the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah continue to flourish.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the farm’s facilities, reviewing its various components that provide a unique educational experience for both children and adults. The farm enables visitors to learn about the role pets have played in human life throughout history, understand their continued importance in supporting sustainable lifestyles, and reinforce environmental care values and social responsibility.

He reviewed the farm’s sections, which consist of three main areas. The first section includes the main hall and an educational hall equipped to receive school students and visitors and to host workshops and awareness activities related to animals. It also includes administrative offices responsible for daily supervision and organisation, in addition to an indoor café that provides a comfortable and attractive experience for families.

The first section also includes eight barns and various cages distributed between indoor and outdoor areas. The indoor barns house small animals such as turtles and rabbits, among others, in a safe environment where children can interact with them under the supervision of specialised staff, helping enhance their understanding of the basics of animal care and kind, responsible handling.

The outdoor enclosures include a large aviary for various birds, including peacocks, pigeons, and parrots, in addition to a duck enclosure and another designated for chickens. In the open areas, the farm hosts a diverse group of animals including camels, cows, donkeys, ponies, goats, and sheep. Visitors are allowed to interact with these animals through organised educational programmes that combine direct observation, feeding, and learning about care methods, within an experience that blends enjoyment and knowledge.

The second section of the farm consists of the veterinarian’s house and an outdoor veterinary clinic, where medical services and periodic examinations are provided to the animals, ensuring their health and safety according to approved veterinary standards.

The third section includes workers’ accommodation, quarantine barns designated for cases requiring special health monitoring, a food preparation area, storage rooms, and service rooms, providing an integrated system that ensures sustainable operations and high-quality health and nutritional care for the animals.

The farm’s facilities include 179 parking spaces, of which 29 are located in front of the farm and a side parking area that accommodates 150 cars, helping handle expected visitor numbers and enhance traffic flow. The farm is also connected to a Camel Rest Area symbolising historic caravan routes, covering approximately 648 square metres and designed in an attractive heritage style. It highlights cultural authenticity through open courtyards, shaded camel resting areas, and decorative details inspired by Emirati history.

At the conclusion of the opening, the Ruler of Sharjah watched a bird show presented by members of the Sharjah Falconers Club.

The farm represents a new environmental and educational project that combines learning and entertainment in an interactive family experience. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of pets and their historical role in human life within a sustainable heritage environment that reflects the authenticity and spirit of the place. The farm is also considered an integrated destination designed to receive visitors of all age groups, offering them the opportunity to closely learn about animals that shaped rural life across centuries through educational programmes and field activities based on practical learning, storytelling, and guided tours. This contributes to reinforcing concepts of animal welfare and enhancing environmental awareness among both children and adults.

Accompanying the Ruler of Sharjah at the opening were: Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; and a number of senior officials and dignitaries of the area.