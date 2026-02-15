Sharjah Ruler opens Fili Heritage Souq

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Fili Heritage Souq on Sunday morning, spanning an area of 2,065 square metres, making it a distinguished addition to the developmental and enhancement projects of “Fili Heritage” in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan delivered a speech on the occasion, in which he congratulated the opening of numerous projects in the area that contribute to its development. He noted that progress follows a specific plan that preserves values and heritage, cares for all segments of society, supports them in various fields, and provides all services needed by the people of the region.

The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised that development in Sharjah proceeds according to a well-defined methodology he oversees, which prioritises human development and moral reform, alongside social, cultural, and economic growth that meets all the requirements for a dignified life. He noted that the central region represents the people of the desert and that development is advancing rapidly while maintaining customs, ethics, and heritage that reflect authenticity.

He highlighted his close monitoring and full supervision of the Sharjah Human Care programme from birth and even before, through all life stages until the formation of a family and acquisition of housing. He referred to the efforts of the “Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators,” where individuals pass through life stages via specialised institutions for all ages, offering activities and care that develop the capabilities of children and youth in various fields and prepare them for the future.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan explained that projects will continue in the region across multiple sectors, such as the Al Madam Hospital, which will serve the area and its surroundings and will be linked to the University Hospital in Sharjah, helping provide the best medical services. Additionally, the Al Modina Lake project will serve as a reserve for emergencies, and the restoration of several Al Madam forts will preserve and narrate the history of the region.

He concluded his speech advising the care and preservation of the family, ensuring that affection and mercy are the foundations of stability, based on the teachings of the noble religion and authentic values and customs. He confirmed that the emirate’s institutions and programmes work to enhance a dignified life for families.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also toured the market, reviewing the variety of shops and multiple facilities offering many products to the market’s visitors. The market includes 13 shops and 5 kiosks providing handicrafts and local products such as incense, perfumes, camping equipment, and souvenirs, offering a unique experience that reflects the artistic and cultural heritage of the region.

During his tour, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan met with the Emirati entrepreneurs participating in the market, learning about their business fields and the main products they offer to visitors, praising their efforts and dedication to establishing projects that present the cultural and popular heritage across various sectors.

The market provides an interactive pottery workshop, through which participants learn about the cultural history of ceramics in the region. Pottery has been linked to daily human life since ancient times, as a fundamental craft for storing water, food, cooking, and preservation, forming part of previous economic and livelihood activities. The workshop offers market visitors traditional shaping techniques, either by hand or using a wheel, as well as methods of decoration and engraving that reflect local taste and the environmental imprint of the region, allowing them to learn all stages of this craft.

The market also contains a coffee house that serves a variety of beverages and includes an exhibition demonstrating the traditional tools used for roasting, grinding, and preparing coffee, such as the mihamas, mihbash, dallah, and cups, with explanations of their use and importance in social gatherings. It also demonstrates the stages of preparing Arabic coffee, from roasting and grinding the beans to boiling and serving it according to proper etiquette.

The architectural character of Fili Heritage Market reflects the local environment and lifestyle, using available construction materials such as palm frond dwellings known as “areesh.” The construction utilised a mixture of clay and stone shaped into bricks, using materials derived from the surrounding environment, in addition to hand-carved wood, Islamic geometric decorations, and botanical engravings, giving the market a distinctive cultural and tourist appeal.

The market includes three main entrances overlooking the central plaza, two rear entrances from the parking areas, and a side entrance facing the main street parking, with 156 parking spaces available to serve visitors.

Accompanying the Ruler of Sharjah during the inauguration were: Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Federal National Council Affairs; and a number of senior officials and dignitaries of the region.