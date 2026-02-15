Austria criticises Israeli decision expanding control in West Bank

VIENNA, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria has condemned the decision of the Israeli Security Cabinet to expand the scope of its control in the West Bank, describing it as a violation of international law.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry stated, “The Israeli decision runs completely counter to the spirit of the two-state solution.”

In a statement, the Ministry explained that working toward a two-state solution — in which Israelis and Palestinians live side by side — remains the only path to achieving sustainable peace.

Austria’s position aligns with that of the European Commission, which also condemned Israel’s plans to expand its control in the occupied West Bank, describing the decision as a step in the wrong direction.