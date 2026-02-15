CDA marks historic milestone with senior citizens’ participation in World Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

DUBAI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai coordinated a high-profile participation for a delegation of registered senior citizens at the World Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

Held on Saturday, February 14, this engagement marked a historic milestone as the first of its kind within the largest open multi-sport event ever hosted in the Middle East.

The athletic participation sent a powerful message that contribution and achievement are not bound by age, serving as a living embodiment of the "Sport for Life" philosophy championed by the global event. As Abu Dhabi welcomed over 25,000 athletes from more than 100 countries under the banner "United by Sport, Inspired by Activity," the involvement of Dubai's senior citizens added a deep human and community dimension to the international gathering, held under the auspices of the International Masters Games Association (IMGA) and recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In this context, Mohannad Saeed, Director of the Senior Citizens' Department at the CDA, stated: "The participation of our fathers and mothers in a global event of this magnitude is a source of pride for us all. It affirms that Dubai not only builds world-class facilities but, first and foremost, invests in its people. This initiative was more than just a sporting activity; it was an integral part of our strategy to empower senior citizens and enhance their role as active and influential members of society. Seeing them participate with such enthusiasm and positive energy sent an inspiring message to future generations, confirming that the journey of giving is continuous and that Dubai will always be a city that values their experience and celebrates their achievements."

The programme began with an introductory tour for the delegation of 55 senior citizens, who were familiarized with the organisational and athletic atmosphere of the global event. Following the tour, the men participated in a friendly football match, an interactive experience that embodied team spirit and community engagement. Meanwhile, the women took part in running and walking races under the umbrella of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, reflecting the continuous support for women's empowerment at all stages of life.

The participation further highlighted the expertise of Dubai’s senior citizens, with one distinguished member playing a pivotal role in organizing the Orienteering Sports competition. By collaborating with international athletes, his involvement ensured the seamless execution of the event and served as a practical model for knowledge transfer across generations. This initiative directly aligns with the Authority’s Community Empowerment Strategy, which views senior citizens as a sustainable social asset. By leveraging their accumulated expertise in impactful roles, the CDA continues to foster intergenerational integration and elevate the contribution of seniors within the global sporting arena."

This landmark participation not only highlighted the efforts to empower senior citizens but also showcased the institutional integration between the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in achieving shared national visions.