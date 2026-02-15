UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, during which they discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to further strengthen it in support of their shared interests and for the benefit of their peoples.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening UAE–Turkish relations and building on the progress achieved across various areas, particularly in their development partnerships.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including recent developments in the region and efforts underway to address them.