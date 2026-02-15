Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 kicks off

SHARJAH, 15th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 36th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), kicked off today and will run until 25 March under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in the Heart of Sharjah.”

The festival forms a key extension of the ongoing “Sharjah Promotions” campaign launched on 1 December 2025.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival is one of the emirate’s leading annual promotional events, supporting retail growth, boosting the local economy, and revitalising tourism and commercial activity during the holy month.

Held in conjunction with the UAE’s “Year of Family,” the festival aims to strengthen family and community bonds through a diverse programme of heritage, religious and entertainment activities.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business at SCCI, said the event reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading Ramadan destination while enhancing the retail sector and enriching residents’ and visitors’ experiences.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of the festival, noted that this year’s edition features the flagship initiative “Shop… and Unlock the Secrets,” held across six shopping centres and offering valuable prizes.