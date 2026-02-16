Zayed Authority for People of Determination organises student art exhibition 'Open Studio 2026'

AL AIN, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Autism Centre, affiliated with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, organised the sixth student art exhibition for People of Determination titled “Open Studio 2026,” under the theme “Nature Flourishes in Their Colours.”

The exhibition was sponsored by ADNOC and hosted by Al Ain Zoo. It aims to highlight the creative energies and artistic talents of People of Determination and to promote art as a means of expression and community inclusion.

The exhibition witnessed the participation of 200 students of determination from rehabilitation and care centres affiliated with the Zayed Authority, as well as students from schools under the Ministry of Education and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, in addition to students from rehabilitation and care centres for People of Determination across the country.

Moza Ahmed Al Salami, Director of Al Ain Autism Centre, said that organising the exhibition aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026 and reflects the Authority’s commitment to empowering various categories of People of Determination and nurturing their creative talents within a supportive and motivating environment.

She stated, “The Open Studio exhibition represents a humane and creative platform that celebrates the abilities of People of Determination and reinforces the role of the family as a key partner in the empowerment journey.”

She added, “At Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we believe that art is a universal language capable of revealing latent potentials, building self-confidence, and reinforcing the values of inclusion and community participation, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to build an inclusive and sustainable society.”

Al Salami expressed her appreciation to ADNOC and Al Ain Zoo for their support and sponsorship of the exhibition, noting that strategic partnerships with national entities form a fundamental pillar in achieving positive and sustainable impact. Such partnerships contribute to providing an environment that nurtures creativity and excellence, enhances opportunities for People of Determination, and supports their active participation in society.

Engineer Ahmed Issa Al Harasi, Acting Director-General of Al Ain Zoo, said that hosting the exhibition aligns with national directions that support the empowerment of People of Determination and enhance their active participation across various cultural and community fields.

He noted that the event reflects the Zoo’s belief in the importance of art as a tool for expression and inclusion and in the need to provide platforms that enable People of Determination to showcase their talents and creativity in a supportive and motivating environment.

He emphasised that this is in line with the vision of wise leadership in designating 2026 as the Year of the Family and reinforcing its status as the foundation of a cohesive and sustainable society.