National Centre of Meteorology warns of dust, reduced visibility

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned today of active to occasionally strong northwesterly winds, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility to less than 3,000 metres in some coastal and inland areas.

The Centre stated in a statement issued today that the weather conditions began at 10:30 and will continue until 18:00, urging the public to exercise caution, particularly when driving on external and open roads, due to the risk of sudden drops in visibility caused by blowing dust.