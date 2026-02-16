Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul General of Central African Republic

DUBAI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Dubai Office, received the consular credentials of Khaled Trad, Consul General of the Central African Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During a meeting held at the Ministry’s premises in Dubai, Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul General and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him continued success in performing his duties, and commended the strong relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Central African Republic across areas of mutual interest.