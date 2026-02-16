UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Abdulaziz Mohammed Faraj Al Mulla as Director General of Federal Tax Authority

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Faraj Al Mulla as the Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Mulla brings more than 20 years of professional experience in financial management, investment, and economic governance. Al Mulla previously served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Investment Fund, and as Executive Director of the Dubai Financial Support Fund. He also assumed responsibility for coordinating tax affairs within the Government of Dubai. Al Mulla has extensive expertise in taxation, business development, shaping public policies and strategic and financial methodologies.

Al Mulla is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Programme for Leadership Development. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University, a Master’s degree in Law from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University, a Master’s degree in Big Data and Business Analytics, and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.