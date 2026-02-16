RAK Government Media Office launches official website of Ras Al Khaimah Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) has launched the official website of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

The website – www.saudbinsaqr.ae – offers an extensive, detailed account of H.H. Sheikh Saud’s life, his philanthropic endeavours, and how his vision has helped to transform Ras Al Khaimah. It features a section on Ras Al Khaimah, providing both historical and up-to-date facts and information, with excellent imagery throughout, in addition to a Media Centre populated with news, videos, and images highlighting H.H. Sheikh Saud’s latest activities.

“We are pleased to launch this website, which embodies with clarity the values and principles that define H.H.Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi’s leadership, namely integrity, humanitarianism, vision, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to the long-term prosperity and wellbeing of the people of Ras Al Khaimah,” said Heba Fatani, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office.

“His desire to engage with the people and to ensure they are fully informed is what has led to the development of this website. With a simple, user-friendly design, saudbinsaqr.ae is an accurate and reliable online resource for all information related to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and his activities, including his national and federal role in supporting the UAE’s progress, unity and long-term development.”

The website adds to H.H. Sheikh Saud’s existing social media presence, where he can be found on Instagram @saudbinsaqr and on LinkedIn.