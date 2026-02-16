Nahyan bin Mubarak attends second anniversary celebration of BAPS Hindu Mandir

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a celebration marking the second anniversary of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

The event reflected two years of spiritual service, community engagement, and cultural harmony in the UAE, in the presence of a number of senior officials, ambassadors, representatives of communities, and various segments of society.

Held under the theme “Mandir: Our Family, Our Future,” the celebration brought together more than 8,000 worshippers, in addition to over 1,500 participants in the “Mandir Dialogues at Two” forum. The gathering highlighted the community’s deep connection to the Mandir and its growing role as a centre for spiritual and cultural enrichment, embodying the values of coexistence and tolerance championed by the UAE under its wise leadership.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan delivered the keynote address, expressing his pleasure at joining the celebration, saying, “It is a great pleasure to join you this evening as you celebrate the Second Anniversary of the BAPS Hindu Mandir here in Abu Dhabi.”

He added that the temple stands not only as a place of worship, but also as a symbol of shared human values, noting that it reflects the dedication of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi to universal principles that unite humanity, including respect for others, devotion to God, service to the community and responsibility towards future generations. He emphasised that these are living values practiced daily in the United Arab Emirates.

He said that for more than 54 years, the UAE has welcomed people of different faiths and traditions, finding common ground in shared humanity. He affirmed that the country has demonstrated that religious diversity can be a force for social cohesion, human fraternity and hope, stressing that this achievement is the result of principled leadership and a clear moral vision.

Sheikh Nahyan pointed out that this vision is reflected in the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, adding that His Highness has consistently championed peace, coexistence and human fraternity locally and internationally.

He underscored that a strong nation is built not only on economic and technological progress, but also on mutual respect, understanding and moral courage. He expressed pride in the leadership’s call for people of all faiths, cultures and backgrounds to look beyond differences and recognise the unity of humankind.

Sheikh Nahyan described the Indian community in the UAE as a true partner in the nation’s journey of progress, advancement, and moral commitment, praising its contributions to the national economy, global engagement, and social fabric. He affirmed that these contributions are deeply valued and sincerely appreciated.

He also noted the coincidence of the celebration with the "Year of the Family," saying this aligns with the evening’s theme. He highlighted the important role of religious institutions in supporting families and nurturing love, responsibility and hope across generations.

He added that the occasion provides an opportunity to look to the future with optimism and confidence, expressing his belief that relations between India and the UAE will continue to strengthen. He described the Mandir as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations and a bridge that enhances mutual understanding and goodwill.

Sheikh Nahyan concluded by congratulating the organisers on the anniversary and expressing hope that the Mandir will continue to serve as a source of spiritual guidance and community support for generations to come.

For his part, His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi and International Coordinator for BAPS, delivered the main address, welcoming the attendees on behalf of His Holiness Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, who inspired and inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi two years ago on this day.

He noted that the Mandir has welcomed four million visitors in just two years, including worshippers, officials, tourists, ambassadors, and diplomats from more than one hundred countries, affirming that its message has consistently been one of harmony.

The “Mandir Dialogues” programme featured several sessions highlighting the Mandir’s impact globally, within families, and across communities, as well as its vision for the future.

The second anniversary of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi reaffirmed its growing role as a global symbol of harmony embraced by the UAE community, reflecting the country’s steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of coexistence and peace.