Sharjah Award for Poetry Criticism launches its 6th edition title

SHARJAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism has selected “Transformations of Poetic Language in the Arabic Poem” as the theme for the sixth edition of the prize, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture.

This announcement came during a meeting held by the General Secretariat at the Department of Culture to choose the theme for the new edition and to open submissions to writers, critics, and those interested in Arabic poetry criticism, in accordance with the prize’s terms and conditions.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Secretary-General of the Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism, stated that the cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has contributed to establishing the presence of Arabic poetry criticism and enhancing its position in the Arab cultural landscape.

Al Qaseer added that the prize is embarking on a new and renewed cycle, addressing a significant critical theme, continuing its role in contributing to the establishment of a cultural landscape that places Arabic poetry at the centre of critical attention, monitoring the transformations occurring in its language and aesthetic structure. He noted that the prize, through its successive editions, has established a specialised critical library, given the wealth of knowledge generated by the submissions, which witness increasing participation with each new cycle.

Al Qaseer explained that the title of the new edition opens up broad critical horizons, rich in implications and references, and stems from a profound research approach related to the transformations of poetic language in Arabic poetry. This provides critics with wider scope to work on emerging critical issues.

The Secretary-General of the prize also pointed out that the secretariat will work to expand the prize's reach, starting with universities and academic circles, and extending to specialists in criticism across the Arab world. In addition, it will organise introductory seminars through poetry houses throughout the Arab world, ensuring broad Arab participation.