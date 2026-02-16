flydubai launches double-daily service to Bangkok

DUBAI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai today announced the launch of double-daily flights to Bangkok, bringing its operations to Thailand to 28 weekly flights.

The new service will commence on 15th September 2026, operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB) to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Thailand remains a very popular destination for both leisure and business travel. The launch of our double-daily service to Bangkok reflects continued demand across our network and underscores our commitment to providing our customers with more convenient and flexible travel options. With our flights operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International and in codeshare with Emirates, passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity through Dubai’s world-class aviation hub from destinations across the GCC, Europe and beyond.”

He added, “With the launch of this service, flydubai continues to expand its network, now spanning more than 135 destinations. The carrier’s growing footprint underscores Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub, providing passengers from the GCC, Europe and beyond with convenient one-stop connections via Dubai.”

The new service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from smoother itineraries, a single ticket, through check-in of baggage and access to an extensive combined network of more than 240 destinations worldwide.

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) will operate double-daily to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).