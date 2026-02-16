Umm Al Qaiwain announces official working hours for government entities during Ramadan

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, the Emiri Court of Umm Al Qaiwain has issued a circular regarding official working hours for employees of the Government of Umm Al Qaiwain during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The circular stipulates that official working hours for all local government entities in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain during Ramadan will run from Monday to Thursday, with the weekend falling from Friday to Sunday.

Official working hours for government employees will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.