FNC, Ukrainian Parliament explore enhancing cooperation

MUNICH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Oleksii Goncharenko, Member of the Parliament of Ukraine (Verkhovna Rada) and Chairman of the Black Sea Security Forum, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting was attended by Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, Chair of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group of the FNC.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and the Republic of Ukraine, underscoring the shared commitment to advancing cooperation in areas that serve the mutual interests of both countries.

They also commended the UAE’s hosting of the trilateral talks between the Russian Federation, the Republic of Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi, as well as its successful mediation efforts in facilitating prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. These efforts further reinforce the UAE’s leading approach in supporting peaceful solutions, de-escalation and international peace and security through dialogue and diplomatic means.

The meeting also praised the UAE’s role in supporting humanitarian and relief efforts aimed at alleviating human suffering and building confidence among the concerned parties.

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of parliamentary diplomacy alongside official diplomacy in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding among peoples, as well as the need to coordinate international parliamentary positions in support of peace efforts.

In this context, he also highlighted the work of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) working group tasked with finding a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine.