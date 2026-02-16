ALC launches second edition of 'Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading'

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched the second edition of its ‘Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading’, to establish reading as a constructive habit and a key element in strengthening cultural identity.

The campaign will run until the end of the year, with the goal of reaching 100,000 people. It will translate the principles of the ‘Year of Family 2026’ to a strategic approach that reinforces the role of the family as the primary environment for language learning and a key partner in nurturing a generation of avid readers who are proficient in their language.

It will also emphasise the role of language as an integral component of their identity and an expression of their heritage and values. The campaign will establish reading as a catalyst for unleashing and developing potential and talents in a cohesive and sustainable knowledge-based society.

The Centre had recently concluded the first edition of its Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading for 2025, which was held under the theme “Knowledge Illuminates Our Community” and delivered remarkable results, exceeding its targets.

The campaign’s success highlighted the role of reading and knowledge in strengthening national identity and social cohesion, in line with 2025 being designated as the ‘Year of Community’.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said, “The remarkable results we have seen in the first edition of the “Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading” laid the foundation for the cultural projects and objectives that will frame the second edition’s efforts to fulfil the strategic vision behind the wise leadership’s declaration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’.”

“The previous edition of the campaign recorded remarkable results that exceeded all set targets,” he added. “Its activities, which were held throughout 2025, reflected the importance of reading in promoting the Arabic language as an integral component of the community’s identity, expressing its heritage and values, and strengthening the notion of a knowledge-driven society in the UAE. Moreover, the campaign emphasised the importance of reading as an effective tool for embodying the principles of the ‘Year of Community’, strengthening the community’s passion for it, and encouraging new generations to adopt reading as a daily habit that broadens their horizons and develops their talents.”

The first edition of the Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading, which was launched in parallel with the ‘Year of Community’, succeeded in reaching more than 75,000 beneficiaries, surpassing its original target of 50,000 in less than one year, by organising 2,000 cultural and knowledge-based activities, delivered in collaboration with over 100 government and private entities, with participation from universities, schools, educational institutions, and hundreds of creatives, writers, and intellectuals in the UAE and abroad. Activities spanned both traditional and emerging knowledge fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), and featured 2,350 school trips to book fairs.