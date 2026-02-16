Waha Capital reports record AED1.012 billion net profit for FY2025

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Waha Capital PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company (ADX: WAHA), delivered one of its strongest years on record, reporting FY 2025 net profit attributable to shareholders of AED1.012 billion, driven by increased fee income and value realisation across portfolio assets.

The company delivered total income of AED1,897 million in FY 2025, and net profit attributable to shareholders of AED1,012 million, reflecting a landmark year driven by disciplined capital allocation, realised investment gains, fair-value uplifts, and a growing base of recurring fee income.

Performance during the year was supported by strong contributions across all three business pillars, alongside continued cost discipline, including a material reduction in finance costs following balance sheet deleveraging.

As of 31st December 2025, Waha Capital’s total assets reflected the application of Investment Entity accounting, under which investments are measured at fair value rather than consolidated on a line-by-line basis.

The group’s office launch in ADGM during the year further strengthens its positioning as a leading Abu Dhabi-based investment platform, supporting institutional engagement, regulatory credibility, and unlocking further access to third-party capital.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman, Waha Capital, said, "In 2025, Waha Capital delivered one of its strongest financial performances in recent years, with net profit attributable to shareholders exceeding AED1 billion. This result reflected the consistent implementation of the group’s long-term investment strategy and its disciplined approach to capital allocation.

"During the year, Waha Investments’ funds continued their track record of outperformance while attracting additional third-party mandates. Private Investments completed one of its most profitable divestments to date, while Waha Land monetised its completed assets and unlocked new development opportunities."

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director, Waha Capital, said, "Each of our three business pillars contributed to the progress made during the year. Waha Investments’ funds continued their track record of outperformance while scaling third-party mandates and fee income.

"Looking ahead, our priorities are clear: maintaining the performance of our award-winning funds while scaling third-party mandates; redeploying capital into priority sectors, including healthcare and real estate; and continuing to build scalable platforms that support growth.”