MoHAP organises workshop on development of National Policy for Promotion of Smart Health Services

DUBAI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a specialised workshop to develop the National Policy for the Promotion of Smart Health Services and Artificial Intelligence in the Health Sector for the UAE.

The policy aims to formulate a comprehensive national framework that encourages the institutional adoption of artificial intelligence, guided by standards that prioritise data quality, privacy protection, and impact measurement on public health and patient experience. It also seeks to enhance the readiness of the health system to deliver more accurate, efficient and proactive services.

The workshop was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector; and Dr. Lubna Al Shaali, Director of the Health Policies and Legislation Department.

Also present were representatives from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Emirates Health Services, the AI Office in the Cabinet, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Ajman University, Zayed University, and delegates from Microsoft, Dell, and Huawei, as well as Professor Richard Hobbs, Director of the Oxford Institute for Digital Health.

The policy is built around key pillars that include strengthening governance and leadership, enhancing partnerships, integration and data sharing, expanding AI applications in healthcare, developing digital infrastructure and capabilities, empowering health professionals with the necessary skills, improving cybersecurity, and adopting an ethical framework that ensures transparency and accountability. It also focuses on encouraging innovation, research, and information systems that support the smart health ecosystem.

For his part, Dr. Hussain Al Rand stressed that the National Policy for the Promotion of Smart Health Services and Artificial Intelligence will significantly contribute to realising the UAE’s directions for digital transformation and the Ministry's objectives of advancing health policies and legislation, improving service quality, and enhancing the readiness of the health system to adapt to changes. This path, Al Rand said, reflects the Ministry's keenness to leverage advanced technologies as a catalyst for improving quality of life and building a more proactive and sustainable health system.

He added that the workshop provided a collaborative platform that brought together various stakeholders within the health system to formulate national directives, aiming for practical, implementable, and measurable outcomes.

He emphasised the importance of translating these directives into actionable steps that promote consistency and integration across the health system, thereby strengthening public trust in smart health services, enhancing the customer experience, and boosting operational efficiency at every level.

Meanwhile, Dr Lubna Al Shaali, Director of the Health Policies and Legislation Department, said the workshop aimed to establish a clear and actionable national policy aligned with international best practices as well as to develop a sustainable and integrated health policy system. “We are committed to creating a multi-sector national framework to advance smart transformation and promote the adoption of artificial intelligence across preventive, therapeutic, rehabilitative and operational aspects of the healthcare system,” Al Shaali added.

She further said, “The workshop featured constructive discussions on developing a multi-sector implementation plan for the national policy, identifying strategic objectives and national performance indicators, and establishing evaluation and monitoring mechanisms to ensure continuous improvement in quality and efficiency. Discussions also addressed the integration of the smart health concept into national policies, strengthening sustainable financing, promoting integrated funding models, and supporting investment in innovative solutions and digital health start-ups.”

The workshop included panel discussions and specialised technical dialogues addressing smart health priorities and the AI applications in healthcare, as well as governance parameters and integration requirements. The discussions also aimed to come up with practical outputs that support the development of a measurable and implementable national policy.

It also featured working group sessions to formulate recommendations that contribute to aligning national approaches and strengthening healthcare system readiness, while promoting the responsible use of advanced technologies and enhancing service quality and patient experience.