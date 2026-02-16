FANR announces winners of Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) announced the winners of the first edition of the Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award, coinciding with the UAE’s annual Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers.

The event was attended by Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Management of FANR, and members of the Board.

Launched in 2025, the award serves as a national platform to honour exceptional individuals and organisations advancing the nuclear and radiation sector across the UAE, including nuclear energy, radiation applications in medicine and industry, safeguards, security, and emergency preparedness.

It recognises excellence in safety, innovation, leadership, and impactful contribution, in line with FANR’s mission to protect the public and the environment while supporting the safe and peaceful development of the sector.

The award also supports the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which emphasises national pride, an innovation-driven economy, human capital development in critical sectors, and environmental sustainability.

The Award features five categories across Individual and Organisational tracks: Future Leader, Best Research, Outstanding Professional, Best Innovation, and Outstanding Project or Initiative. These categories reflect the full spectrum of contributions strengthening the safety, advancement, and sustainability of the UAE’s nuclear and radiation ecosystem.

FANR received a total of 90 submissions from Federal and Local Government entities, academia, healthcare institutions, and the private sector.

In the Individual Category, the winners are:

• Future Leader Award: Shaikha Ahmad Al Shamsi from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, the first female Emirati Reactor Engineer and Fuel Inspector at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

• Best Research Award: Dr. Yacine Addad from Khalifa University, for his research entitled “A numerical assessment of the dispersion of dissolved pollutants in the Arabian Gulf associated with the Barakah nuclear power plant.”

• Outstanding Professional Award: Major Mohamed Omar Alhamed from Abu Dhabi Police, recognised for his leadership in managing radiation protection and security responsibilities.

In the Organisational Category, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) received two awards:

• Outstanding Project Award for the Barakah Exercises Committee, composed of relevant UAE entities and responsible for managing Barakah emergency exercises.

• Best Innovation Award for developing the Metaverse Crisis – Virtual City, an advanced training platform that integrates artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and metaverse technologies to support multi-agency emergency training without the need for physical site access.

“Today we recognise the winners of this award as we celebrate the professionals whose dedication and expertise advance the UAE’s vision in nuclear and radiation, strengthen national capabilities, and reinforce the country’s global leadership in the safe and secure use of nuclear and radiation technologies,” said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR.

In 2023, 16th February was designated by the UAE Cabinet as the Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers to recognise the contributions of professionals whose work underpins the development and success of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme and broader radiation sector. The date commemorates the historic issuance of the licence to operate Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in 2020.

In his speech on the occasion, Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of FANR, said, "Each year on 16 February, the UAE marks the Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers. This date carries deep significance. On 16 February 2020, FANR issued the operating licence for Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant—marking a historic milestone in the UAE’s peaceful nuclear journey and turning long-term national vision into tangible achievement."

He added that the moment was far more than an operational milestone. "It was a declaration of confidence, confidence in a nation’s ambition, in its institutions, in its governance, and above all, in the capability and integrity of its people to deliver on a promise to future generations."

He also indicated, "When we began, expertise in this field within the UAE was limited to a determined handful of pioneers. In remarkably short time, we have transformed that foundation into a powerful national capability, thousands of highly trained Emirati and international engineers, scientists, inspectors, specialists, researchers, and leaders operating across nuclear, medical, industrial, academic, and regulatory domains."

Al Kaabi also noted, "Our professionals are not only serving the nation, they are shaping the global conversation. Emirati experts today contribute to and lead international committees, working groups, and technical platforms, helping influence global standards, strengthen international cooperation, and advance the future of nuclear and radiation applications worldwide. This transformation—from emerging capability to global contributor, stands as one of the UAE’s most remarkable achievements."