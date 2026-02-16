Bodour Al Qasimi chairs Advisory Council meeting to advance AUS’ strategic vision, global impact

SHARJAH, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), chaired the third meeting of the Advisory Council of Development and Outreach (ACDO), held at AUS’ GIBCA Majlis.

The annual gathering, organised by the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs, marked the final meeting of the current ACDO term. In her welcoming remarks, Sheikha Bodour highlighted the importance of the council’s continued engagement in supporting AUS’ strategic direction and long-term ambitions, and expressed appreciation for members’ contributions throughout the current term.

Sheikha Bodour said, “The ACDO has served as a trusted partner in strengthening AUS in our long-term vision. Over the past three years, its members have contributed thoughtful counsel and sustained engagement that have helped clarify priorities and reinforce our shared responsibility to expand access and opportunity. As we conclude this term, we do so with momentum, positioning scholarships and institutional advancement as durable vehicles of impact for future cohorts of AUS students.”

Held under the theme “A Legacy of Access and Opportunity,” the meeting aligned members around AUS’ advancement priorities, with a particular focus on access to education, opportunity and scholarships as a lasting institutional legacy. Discussions included an institutional context and strategic priorities briefing by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, as well as a presentation of the Institutional Advancement Strategic Plan, covering topics such as fundraising categories, planned campaigns and the university’s international advancement agenda. Members also reflected on ways to increase student impact and widen access to education.

Key outcomes from the meeting included an agreement to position scholarships as the core institutional legacy priority for the coming period, the introduction of the AUS Annual Fund, and an emphasis on developing and delivering a comprehensive Institutional Advancement Strategic Plan aligned with the AUS 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

The meeting concluded with remarks from Chancellor Laursen. He said, “The Advisory Council of Development and Outreach plays a vital role in supporting AUS’ advancement priorities and long-term direction. This year, we placed particular emphasis on scholarships as a lasting institutional legacy, reflecting our shared commitment to access and opportunity. In addition, this year’s meeting also focused on strengthening governance and alignment with the AUS 2025-2030 Strategic Plan to support the delivery of a transformative education and to ensure lasting impact for students and the communities we serve, both regionally and globally.”

Following the closed meeting, members of the Advisory Council of Development and Outreach were invited to tour a curated student showcase featuring a selection of innovative and high-impact projects. The exhibition brought together outstanding works from the College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD), the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) and the College of Engineering (CEN), reflecting the breadth and interdisciplinary strength of the university’s academic community.

The tour was guided by the respective deans, who provided insights into the concepts, research foundations and real-world applications of the projects. The showcase offered council members a firsthand look at the creativity, rigor and forward-thinking mindset that define AUS students’ work and underscored the transformative quality of the educational experience across CAAD, CAS and CEN.

Additional members of the Advisory Council of Development and Outreach in attendance included Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Sharjah; Hatem Mohamed Al Mosa, Secretary General of the Sharjah Energy Council; Faizal Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman of KEF Holdings; Mirza Al Sayegh, Former Director of the Office of General of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum; alumnus Mohamed Al Musharrakh, Chief Executive Officer of Invest in Sharjah; Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of Mulk Holdings; Dr. Dalya Al Muthanna, Managing Director and CEO of Alstom Gulf; and Badr Jafar, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Enterprises, who joined virtually.