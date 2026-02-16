Leading studs claim top honours at 2026 Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship

ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship “Title Show”, concluded last night at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, as distinguished officials and a large public were in attendance for the event.

This strong turnout was a clear reflection of the championship's prestigious position on the global Arabian horse championship circuit, as the capital’s role in preserving and promoting this authentic heritage worldwide is enhanced, supported continuously by the wise leadership which affords it special attention and care.

In attendance for the closing ceremony were Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), as he honoured the championship’s judging panel.

Also in attendance were Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Saeed Al Mansoori, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE; Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Peter Pond, President of the World Arabian Horse Organisation (WAHO); Jorazlov Lacina, President of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO); Dr. Georg Olms, President of the Asil Club International and CEO of George Olms Publishing; along with a number of Arabian horse enthusiasts and fans from various countries across the globe.

Organised by the EAHS, the championship was held over the course of three days in accordance with the rules and regulations of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), with total prize money approaching the €4 million the mark, underscoring its high stature and great importance among international championships.

Excitement and fierce competition were present in abundance in the final championships, as Al Bidayer Stud, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qassimi, delivered an outstanding performance, securing two gold medals out of six. Meanwhile, Al Shira’aa Stud, Dubai Stud, Al Hawajer Stud, and Mohammed Sheikh Suleiman each claimed one gold medal.

The golden medal was awarded to Palmah O from Al Shira’aa Stables in the Yearling Fillies Championship, followed in second place by silver medal recipient Mozn SH for owner Nasser Misfer Al Hajri, while Selene Al Bidayer, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qassimi, took the bronze medal.

In the Junior Fillies Championship, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qassimi owned Ajeebah Al Bidayer performed well enough to win the gold title, edging over Sedra Al Ghazali from Hanaya Arabian Stud who placed second and received the silver medal, as D Neeran claimed bronze for Dubai Stud.

The Senior Mares Championship gold medal went to AJ Asai, owned by Mohammed Sheikh Suleiman, as AJ Tarim from Ajman Stud followed with silver, and E.S. Salma, owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qassimi, earned the bronze medal after landing in third.

In the Yearling Colts Championship, Jamran Al Hawajer, owned by Ghanem Mohammed Ghanem Al Hajri, outclassed his competition to secure the gold title, leaving AJ Hajes from Ajman Stud in second place to claim silver, as Rannan Al Bidayer, owned by Adel Falah, followed closely and was awarded the bronze medal in third place.

Rasheeq Al Bidayer, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qassimi, outshined his competitors and won the gold medal in the Junior Colts Championship, as the silver medal went to BV Chazan, owned by Xin Wang, while Mahboob Al Shiraa from Al Shiraa’aa Stables secured the bronze medal.

Finally, the Senior Stallions Championship gold medal was awarded to D Seraj, representing Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, and STA High Voltaj from Al Wajba Stud claimed the silver, as Al Aryam Shklaan from Al Aryam Arabians took the bronze in third place.

Prior to the final championships concluding, the qualifying rounds were held as Section A of the Stallions 4+ Years Old Category saw STA High Voltaj topping the class with a total score of 92.05 points for Al Wajba Stud, followed by D Shakhar in second place for Dubai Stud with 91.35 points, while Ajman Stud owned AJ Saiyaf came in third after earning 91.00 points.

In Section B of the same category, Seraj Al Bahya, owned by Ali Ghanem Al Mazrouei, cruised into first place after achieving a score of 91.40 points, as Falah Al Hawajer, owned by Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, came second with 91.30 points, and Al Aryam Ashaq, owned by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, finished third with 91.20 points.

Section C was topped by Al Aryam Shklaan from Al Aryam Arabians with a score of 92.10 points, as his competitor EKS Sirajj from Hanaya Arabian Stud-Nayla Hayek placed second with 91.90 points, while AMS Alfahad, owned by Abdullah Ahmed Al Mudhahka, finished third with a score of 91.10 points.

Section D of the final qualifying class of the championship saw D Seraj take the lead for Dubai Stud with 92.90 points, while Kashef Al Shaqab from the Royal Cavalry of Oman placed second after scoring 91.20 points, as E.S. Prince, owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qassimi, came third with a total score of 91.20 points.

The closing events featured artistic and heritage performances.